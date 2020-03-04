MAYSVILLE - Claude Bryan Henderson Sr., 77, of Maysville, died Feb. 29, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Casey Henderson of the home.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Memorial Baptist Church in Maysville. Interment will follow the service at Greenleaf Memorial Park, New Bern.
The family received friends from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the home, 1739 White Oak River Road, Maysville.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations, Maysville.
Published in Sun Journal on Mar. 4, 2020