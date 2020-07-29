1/
Claudia Oden Davis, 78, of Beaufort, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Viewing hours are noon to 4 p.m. Friday, at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Oceanview Cemetery, 215 Pollock St. Beaufort followed by the interment.
She is survived by her five daughters, Pamela Johnson, Huntsville, Ala., Jeanne Oden, Beaufort, Clara Walker, Elgin, S.C., Jacqueline Davis, Havelock, and Tanya Morris, Newport; two sons, Carlton Davis, Beaufort and Charlie Davis, El Paso, Texas; and four sisters, Hattie Henderson, Ocean, Virginia Chadwick and Kinsey Perkins, both of Beaufort and Fannie Jones, Morehead City; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild.
Masks are required! Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.

Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
