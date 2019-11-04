NEW BERN - Claudia Sue Wilson died quietly at Carolina East Medical Center, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the age of 64. Her final days were spent surrounded by family. She attended West Craven High School and retired from the hospitality industry where she worked as General Manager for hotels in North and South Carolina. She was a lover of animals and was a member of Vanceboro United Methodist Church.
Survivors include one daughter, Lisa Michele Smith; parents, Claude and Dorothy Wilson;
brothers, Wade Wilson (Lori), and John Wilson (Stephanie) as well as many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday at 2 PM at Vanceboro United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019