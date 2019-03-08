Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Earl Ellis. View Sign



A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2 PM in Celestial Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. Wesley Taylor. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro and other times, at the home of Ernest and Brenda Shepard.

Pete worked his whole life outside; farming, logging and driving heavy equipment. He retired from Weyerhaeuser with 21 years of service. He loved hunting, fishing, and especially vegetable gardening. He also loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed joking and playing with the little ones. Riding around was also another favorite pastime of his until his health declined. After his illness, he enjoyed spending time at home, watching westerns and the RFD channel.

In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Fornes Ellis; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

He is survived by his son, Tommy Earl Ellis and wife, Judy, of Ernul; daughters, Brenda E. Shepard and husband, Ernest, of Ernul, Betty E. Warmack and husband, David, of Cove City, and Rosie E. Ipock and husband, Tracy, of Ernul; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren; brother, John Ellis and wife, Becky; and sister, Tiny E. Shine of West Columbia, SC. He is also survived by numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and longtime family friend, Norma Holson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Joy, Priscilla, and Sabrina, of Craven County Hospice and to Dr. Oliver and Dr. McQuade and their staff.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a .

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro.

Online condolences at



Clifford (Pete) Earl Ellis, 87, of Ernul, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2 PM in Celestial Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. Wesley Taylor. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro and other times, at the home of Ernest and Brenda Shepard.Pete worked his whole life outside; farming, logging and driving heavy equipment. He retired from Weyerhaeuser with 21 years of service. He loved hunting, fishing, and especially vegetable gardening. He also loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed joking and playing with the little ones. Riding around was also another favorite pastime of his until his health declined. After his illness, he enjoyed spending time at home, watching westerns and the RFD channel.In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Fornes Ellis; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.He is survived by his son, Tommy Earl Ellis and wife, Judy, of Ernul; daughters, Brenda E. Shepard and husband, Ernest, of Ernul, Betty E. Warmack and husband, David, of Cove City, and Rosie E. Ipock and husband, Tracy, of Ernul; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren; brother, John Ellis and wife, Becky; and sister, Tiny E. Shine of West Columbia, SC. He is also survived by numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and longtime family friend, Norma Holson.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Joy, Priscilla, and Sabrina, of Craven County Hospice and to Dr. Oliver and Dr. McQuade and their staff.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a .Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro.Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Wilkerson Funeral Home

608 Farm Life Avenue

Vanceboro , NC 28586

(252) 244-0770 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations