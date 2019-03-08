Clifford (Pete) Earl Ellis, 87, of Ernul, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Earl Ellis.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2 PM in Celestial Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. Wesley Taylor. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro and other times, at the home of Ernest and Brenda Shepard.
Pete worked his whole life outside; farming, logging and driving heavy equipment. He retired from Weyerhaeuser with 21 years of service. He loved hunting, fishing, and especially vegetable gardening. He also loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed joking and playing with the little ones. Riding around was also another favorite pastime of his until his health declined. After his illness, he enjoyed spending time at home, watching westerns and the RFD channel.
In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Fornes Ellis; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
He is survived by his son, Tommy Earl Ellis and wife, Judy, of Ernul; daughters, Brenda E. Shepard and husband, Ernest, of Ernul, Betty E. Warmack and husband, David, of Cove City, and Rosie E. Ipock and husband, Tracy, of Ernul; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren; brother, John Ellis and wife, Becky; and sister, Tiny E. Shine of West Columbia, SC. He is also survived by numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and longtime family friend, Norma Holson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Joy, Priscilla, and Sabrina, of Craven County Hospice and to Dr. Oliver and Dr. McQuade and their staff.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a .
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
Wilkerson Funeral Home
608 Farm Life Avenue
Vanceboro, NC 28586
(252) 244-0770
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019