Clifton Earl Moore, 73, formerly of Dover, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at New York Community Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23,2019 at St. John Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, 225 Johnson St, Dover. Burial will follow in the White Cemetery, Cove City.
Viewing will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family will receive guest at the home of Mario Kilpatrick, 105 Spring Hill Street, Kinston starting Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2019 from 3 to 9:30 p.m.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019