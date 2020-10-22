Clifton Lee Shy, 74, of New Bern, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Pruitt Health-Neuse.

Viewing hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Oscar's Mortuary.

His service is noon Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at New Bern Memorial Cemetery followed by the interment. The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary Facebook Page.

He is survived by his wife, Viola Shy, New Bern; four sons, William E. Murphy, Anthony Murphy, Randy Bernard Murphy, Tracey Terrell Murphy; four daughters, Nakia Shy and Bridgette Gatlings, Patricia Murphy, Helen Long; one brother, Earl Shy; one sister, Catherine Richardson; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair and umbrella. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



