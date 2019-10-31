Clinton H. Duke Jr., 86 of New Bern, passed away at CarolinaEast Medical Center on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his son, Stuart Leroy Duke.

Clinton is survived by his beloved wife Karen Duke, son, Clinton Harrison Duke III (Pamala) of Van Buren, AR, three daughters; Carol Anne Purkerson (Robert) of Virginia Beach, VA, Sandra Lynn Duke of Norfolk, VA, Catherine Joslyn (Alan) of Salem, VA, sister, Mary Esther Morris (Alec) of Prospect, NY, eight grandchildren; Christina Anne Hayes , Steven "Brandon" Duke, Trevor Duke, September DuPue, Anne Taylor Purkerson, Alyssa Erin Purkerson, Alison Joslyn, Wade Joslyn, two great grandchildren; Peyton Harrison and Elsie Anne Duke.

Clinton served his country faithfully for 24 years and retired from the United States Navy. He later worked and retired as a military contractor. He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. He loved the Lord and served others with his mission trip to Africa and his participation in a number of domestic relief efforts. He enjoyed flying. Clinton earned his private pilot's license and served as a commander in the Civil Air Patrol. He also enjoyed woodworking and making unique gifts for his family.

A memorial service will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church in New Bern on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:00pm. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Clinton's honor to the Centenary UMC Relief Fund.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.



