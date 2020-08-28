1/
Clora Ann (Frazier) Brown
Clora Ann Frazier Brown, 93, of Frazier Town Rd., Craven Corner Community of Havelock, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 in Havelock.
Viewing hours are Saturday, Aug. 29, 202 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Her service is 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at the Frazier-Brown Cemetery, 415 Frazier Town Rd., Havelock.
She is survived by her sons, Lendell Frazier of Havelock, Bonzell Brown of Louisiana, Grifferson Brown of Havelock and Thomas Brown of Oklahoma; four daughters, Celia Tyson, Christine B. Carter, Carolyn Brown and Vicky B. Jones, all of Havelock; one brother, Linster Frazier of Havelock; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
