Clyde Earl Gaskins and his wife, Joyce Fillingame Gaskins, both lost their lives due to COVID-19 complications in October. A graveside service for family and close friends will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Gaskins Family Cemetery, across from Bridgeton Elementary School. The family will visit briefly following the service at the cemetery. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro. Online condolences are at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.