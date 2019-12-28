Clyde C. Congleton, 77, of Beaufort passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Clyde's life was singing and he lived by the motto, "Life without music is a mistake". He served four years in the US Air Force in London. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Beaufort. He is survived by three nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don Carlos and Ruth Mae Congleton; two sisters, Mary Rena Hawk and Ellen Louise Poume. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org. Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019