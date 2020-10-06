VANCEBORO - Clyde Earl Gaskins, 94, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern. He survived stage four bone cancer for three years to be taken by the COVID-19 virus in four days.
Due to the pandemic, services are pending. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Gaskins Family Cemetery, near Bridgeton, officiated by the Reverend Mike Scott. The family will see friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Mr. Gaskins, a native of Craven County, was the son of the late Clyde and Ethel Heath Gaskins. He was a veteran of World War II and had made his home in Vanceboro for the past 35 years. He was employed with Weyerhaeuser as a heavy equipment operator for many years, retiring in 1988.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Gaskins was preceded in death by a son, Clyde Earl Gaskins, Jr. and a brother, Robert Lee Gaskins. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce Fillingame Gaskins; son, Kenneth (Ken) Randell Fillingame and wife, Angela, of Ernul; daughter, Tammy G. Gaskins of Ernul; grandsons, Chris Fillingame and wife, Brandy, of New Bern and Logan Whichard of Chocowinity; great grandchildren, Cameron Fillingame, Jaidyn Fillingame, and Nicholas Maxwell; brother, Phil Gaskins and wife, Tommie of New Bern; and sister, Ellen Garza and husband, Roy of Sarasota, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Julia S. Fillingame Scholarship Endowed Fund at the University of Mount Olive, PO Box 90, Mount Olive, NC 28365, or Juniper Chapel OFWB Church, 655 Piney Neck Road, Vanceboro, NC 28586.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.
