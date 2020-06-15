Clyde "Gray" Swindell Jr., 55, lost his fight to cancer Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home with friends and family by his side. He was born May 13, 1965 in New Bern, NC to Clyde Gray Swindell Sr. and Kathryn Edwards Swindell. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Anne Hobbs-Swindell; his children, Caroline Taylor Swindell, Alyson Rose Swindell, Carson Hollis Garrish and PeeDee Swindell; along with his parents, Clyde Gray Swindell Sr. & Kathryn Edwards Swindell. He was the oldest of three and survived by siblings William Todd Swindell and Kathryn Lynn Morgan and husband Christopher Paul Morgan; and his nieces & nephews; Dillon Kyle Chappell, Sarah Renee Hobbs Blair, Rebecca Ann Hobbs, Avery Kathryn Morgan, & Garrett Christopher Morgan.
Gray served in the US Navy for four years out of high school. He went on to become an incredibly successful salesman, sales manager and general manager of automotive dealerships in New Bern, NC. Gray's impact in his industry as well as in his community is widespread. He has been a member of Temple Baptist Church for many years and volunteered at the local animal shelter. While Gray loved every animal he met (and tried to take them all home), he had a special connection and affection for pit bulls. His smile was contagious, and laughter filled every room. Gray carried with him an infectious spirit of love and faith. Gray was the true definition of generosity; the habit of giving freely with expecting nothing in return. He was an amazing mentor and beacon of light to many. The past four years Gray has had an intensely difficult battle of colorectal cancer but his optimism and vulnerability during the battle was an inspiration to all he encountered. His legacy will live on forever.
Gray was an amazingly passionate soul. His life was a reflection of his love for God, family, country, and friends. He was a gifted writer and debater with a strong online presence. He was published in three national magazines during his cancer journey. Gray had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge & even pursued online classes at Liberty University shortly after his initial diagnosis. Gray was a talented athlete with an intense fervor of football & basketball. He was a diehard Washington Redskins & Carolina Tarheel fan.
The family will be receiving visitors Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Pollock-Best Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Temple Church with Darryl Radford, Aaron Golden, and Dave McCant officiating. A private burial service will be held at the Hobbs Family farm in Corapeake, NC the weekend of June 20-21, 2020, weather to determine exact date later in the week. There will be a reception following the graveside at 113 Desert Rd, Corapeake, NC 27926. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
A celebration of life ceremony will be planned for a weekend in the fall, pending release from Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Journey of Hope Cancer Foundation, Isaac's promise, and/or Colonial Capitol Humane Society. Forever a Tarheel, to know him was to love him.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Swindell Family.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.