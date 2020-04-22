Guest Book View Sign Service Information Oscar's Mortuary Inc 1700 Oscar Dr New Bern , NC 28562 (252)-633-1156 Service 1:00 PM Greenleaf Memorial Park Lakeside Chapel 900 River Rd New Bern , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Clyde W. Kinsey Sr. was born on December 1, 1929 to William and Mattie Kinsey in Jones County, North Carolina. He departed this life on April 19, 2020, New Bern, North Carolina.

Clyde was honorably discharged from the U. S. Navy and after retirement he was employed as a Foster Grandparent at F. R. Daniels from 2008 until his departure from this earth on April 19, 2020.

Clyde attended UPHC Rocky Run Church with his wife and daughter, Stephanie. In his leisure time, he enjoyed gardening and lawn care, reading historical books, the paper and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother William and Mattie Kinsey

His life will be cherished by his wife, Christine Green Kinsey, three sons, Clyde (Irene)Kinsey Jr. of New Bern, NC, Nathan Kinsey of New Bern, NC and Herbert "Butch" (Mae) Kinsey of Cornelius, NC, five daughters, Linda Ollison, New Bern, NC, Melba Hill, West Virginia, Angela Harris, Charlotte, NC, Shontina (Reginald) Murrell, Charlotte, NC and Stephanie Kinsey of the home. He also had four sisters, Mary Murrell and Fannie (Allen) Chapman both of Trenton, NC, Sophie (Ervin)

His service is 1:00 PM Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Greenleaf Memorial Park Lakeside Chapel 900 River Rd. New Bern. Followed by the interment.

Due to the Coronavirus all services are following the Governor's guidelines of six feet apart and a limit of fifty people. Please check with the family to see if you are invited.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc. The guestbook may be signed at

