Colby Rayne Barnard, 18, of Hobucken passed away suddenly Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in an automobile accident. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Nathan Toler and Landon Potter; maternal grandfather, Phillip Toler; step-maternal grandfather, Tracy Popperwill; and step-paternal grandparents, James Malcolm and Glennie Flowers. He is survived by his father and step-mother, Randy Jr. and Ashley Barnard; mother and step-father, Jennifer T. Potter and Michael Malone; brothers, Ian Potter and Lukas Malone; sisters, Gabrielle Armstrong, Brooke Barnard and Jessica Jarman; paternal grandfather, Randy Barnard Sr.; paternal grandmother, Martha Lee Lewis; maternal grandmother, Sherry Jones; step-maternal grandmother, Kim Sawyer; step-maternal great grandparents, Steve & Shirley Brothers; and step-maternal great-great grandmother, Bernice Brothers. His funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 9 at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Earl Sadler Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens, Cash Corner. The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bryant Funeral Home, PO Box 99, Alliance, NC 28509. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.