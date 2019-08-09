Buddy went to reunite with wife of over 50 years on August 6 ,2019. He is survived by 3 sons, Ron Hendrix, William Hendrix and Pete Hendrix and 3 daughters Kathy Hendrix, Kimberly Bray and Rebecca Hendrix. A proud granddad to 13 grandchildren. Christina, Bobby, TJ, Mary Jane, Haley, Russell, Christopher, Trinity, Little Will, Cody, Sampson, Ruby and Lilly. 1 great grandson Benjamin.
Known in the painting community as Fats for over 50 years. He worked hard everyday to provide for our family. All 3 sons have followed in his footsteps. A proud man who worked hard for everything he had. Never ask for anything he didn't earn. He would have fought the devil to protect his family.
We have a heavy heart and ache that will never leave but knowing he's with mama gives us all peace. There won't come a day both of them aren't missed. A family man until the end and even after.
The most honest man with the biggest pride we will ever know. He took care of his family until the end.
Come join our family in saying good-bye to the best dad and granddad we will ever know.
Come as you are to his daughters residence. Kathy Hendrix, 170 Jr Road New Bern NC 28560. August 11, 2019 at 2 pm.
