Comelia Barnes Toon, 81, of 115 Clarks Rd., New Bern, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Brook Stone Living Center.

Viewing hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Oscar's Mortuary.

Her service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 on the Grounds of Oscar's Mortuary. The interment will follow at the Toon Family Cemetery.

She is survived by three sons, Jimmy Toone, Goldsboro, Steven Toon, New Bern and Joe E. Toon, Cove City; one brother, Joe Barnes Jr., Gwyn Oak, Md.; one sister, Bessie Toon Jenkins, Baltimore, Md.; and two grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store