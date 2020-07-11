1/
Comelia Barnes Toon
Comelia Barnes Toon, 81, of 115 Clarks Rd., New Bern, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Brook Stone Living Center.
Viewing hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 on the Grounds of Oscar's Mortuary. The interment will follow at the Toon Family Cemetery.
She is survived by three sons, Jimmy Toone, Goldsboro, Steven Toon, New Bern and Joe E. Toon, Cove City; one brother, Joe Barnes Jr., Gwyn Oak, Md.; one sister, Bessie Toon Jenkins, Baltimore, Md.; and two grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
