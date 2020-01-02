DOVER - Connie Gail Murrell, 64, of 255 Belltown Road, Dover, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Harmony Hall Harmony Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Kinston.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Alum Spring Church of Christ Disciples of Christ.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery
Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Kinston.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020