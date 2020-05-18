VANCEBORO - Connie Howard McClain, 65, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Services will be private.
Connie was born in Cleveland, Tennessee. She lived in Vanceboro, NC and retired from the US Postal
Service. Connie enjoyed the outdoors and gardening.
Connie was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Carolyn Lang, of Jacksonville, and her father, Lester Howard of Cleveland, TN.
She is survived by her husband, John McClain, of Vanceboro; son, Roger Brown III, of Vanceboro; daughter, Melissa Gilmour, of New Bern; sisters, Susan Sanders and husband, Ira, of Jacksonville, Rose Berry and husband, Kevin, of Perkinston MS; and Pamela Avery and husband, Roger, of Jacksonville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National MS Society, 3101 Industrial Drive, Suite 210, Raleigh, NC 27609.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro, NC.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020