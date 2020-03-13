Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance J. Fulcher. View Sign Service Information J.M. White Funeral Service 60 Zeb Robinson Road Henderson , NC 27536 (252)-438-5139 Send Flowers Obituary

RALEIGH- Constance "Jeannine" Fulcher, 86, formerly of New Bern, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born on October 21, 1933 in Craven County to the late John Hendrick Curtis and Leona Cahoon Curtis; and widow of her beloved William "Billy" Earl Fulcher. She is survived by two sons, Richard Fulcher and wife Ann, John Fulcher and wife Jana, both of New Bern; two daughters, Susan Kenuk, of Moorestown, NJ, Paula Fulcher Allen and husband, Michael K. Allen, of Raleigh; a son-in-law, Major Paul L. Campbell, USMC, Ret. of Stafford, VA; 16 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Constance "Connie" Fulcher Campbell. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Transitions Life Care, 200 Hospice Circle B1, Raleigh, NC 27607. A special thank you to the staff at Wake Assisted Living for the excellent care, love and support they gave Mom while she was a resident. Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home.

