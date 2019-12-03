Constance Schmidt

Constance "Connie" Schmidt, 95, of Oriental passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab Center.
She is survived by one son, Eric Schmidt of Nashville, TN; two daughters, Sigrid Overcash of Oriental, Linda Schmidt of Lyman, NH; three grandchildren, Eric Kindle, Sara Mello, Liz Sunyak and two great-grandchildren, Alex Sunyak and Emma Mello.
Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 7 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church with Father Paul Andersen officiating..
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to PAWS, P.O. Box 888, Oriental, NC 28571.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home and Crematory, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
