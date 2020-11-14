Cora Smith Harvey Brooks, 81, of Charlotte formerly of New Bern died Monday, November 2, 2020, at her residence.



Her funeral service will be held on 11:00 AM Friday, November 20, 2020, at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Triangle, Virginia. Burial will follow at Quantico National Cemetery.



She is survived by her daughter, Robin Price; son, Reggie Harvey; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three great -great grandchildren.



Announcement by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

