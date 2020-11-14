1/
Cora Smith Harvey Brooks
Cora Smith Harvey Brooks, 81, of Charlotte formerly of New Bern died Monday, November 2, 2020, at her residence.

Her funeral service will be held on 11:00 AM Friday, November  20, 2020,  at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Triangle, Virginia. Burial will follow at Quantico National Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Price; son, Reggie Harvey; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three great -great grandchildren.

Announcement by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
