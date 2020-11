Or Copy this URL to Share

Cora Smith Harvey Brooks, 81, of Charlotte formerly of New Bern died Monday, November 2, 2020, at her residence.



Her funeral service will be held on 11:00 AM Friday, November 20, 2020, at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Triangle, Virginia. Burial will follow at Quantico National Cemetery.



She is survived by her daughter, Robin Price; son, Reggie Harvey; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three great -great grandchildren.



Announcement by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store