Corey Antoine Ward

Service Information
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC
28504
(252)-523-2319
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
North West "A" Free Will Baptist Conference Tabernacle
Obituary
TRENTON - Corey Antoine Ward, 41, of 165 Robert Ward Lane, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at North West "A" Free Will Baptist Conference Tabernacle. Burial will follow in the Haiti Cemetery, Trenton
Visitation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the funeral home.
The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
