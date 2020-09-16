1/
Corey Jamal Guion
Corey Jamal Guion, 39, of New Bern, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville.
Viewing hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is noon Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Jasper G. Hayes Omega Center, 800 Cedar St. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery. The service may be viewed on Oscars Facebook page.
He is survived by his wife, Liticia Guion; two sons, Tajay Guion and Kai Guion; one daughter, Summer Guion; his parents, Garth and Frances Guion; two brothers, Phillip Guion and Tevin Guion; and one sister, Ketra Tucker, all of New Bern.
Masks are required. COVID 19 regulations are to be followed.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.


Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
