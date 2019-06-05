Corinthia Lewis

Service Information
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC
28504
(252)-523-2319
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
The Biblical House of God
New Bern, NC
View Map
Obituary
Corinthia Lewis, 25, of 855 SW Craven Middle School Road, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at The Biblical House of God, 906 George St, New Bern. Burial will follow in the New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the funeral home.
The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral service.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019
