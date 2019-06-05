Corinthia Lewis, 25, of 855 SW Craven Middle School Road, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at The Biblical House of God, 906 George St, New Bern. Burial will follow in the New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the funeral home.
The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral service.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019