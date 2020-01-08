Corrina Patterson Gardner

MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Corrina Patterson Gardner, 77, of 411 E. 10th St., formerly of the Dover/Ft. Barnwell Community, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at NYU Langone Medical Center-Tisch. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. John A.M.E. Zion Church in Ft. Barnwell. Burial will follow in the Atkinson Family Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Kinston.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
