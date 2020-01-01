Corry Lee George, 70, of 340 George Rd., Havelock, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his residence.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence of Kortesha George, 107 Seven Seas Drive, Cherry Branch Community, Havelock.
His service is 2 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Craven Corner M. B. Church, 1050 Adams Creek Rd., Havelock. The entombment will follow at the George Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughters, Lateen George, Maryland, Kortesha George, Havelock, NC and Rogenia Benders, Charlotte, NC; two brothers, Jerry George, New Jersey and Anthony George, Beaufort, NC; three sisters, Hazel George and Rosena George, Havelock, NC and Amelia George, Morehead City, NC; four grandsons, Dishawn Reels, Demetric A. Davis, Jr. Dwayne K. Wallace, Jr. and Corey O. Benders; two granddaughters, Junisha Reels and Sage Benders; one great grandchild, August Hill.
Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020