Ms. Courtney Lee Bleau, 40, passed away on Jan. 19, 2020 at her home in Tampa, Florida. Courtney was born on Feb. 23, 1979, in New Bern, NC, the middle child of Gary and Rebecca Bleau. She graduated from New Bern High School and graduated later with her RN BSN from Armstrong Atlantic University, Savannah, GA.

Courtney enjoyed taking dance at Margaret Fletcher's and Wanda K. She attended Village Chapel Presbyterian during her youth before moving to Tampa, FL. As a high school student, she enjoyed volunteering at Craven County Hospital as a candy striper which ultimately guided her into her career as a nurse. Courtney had a passion for nursing and enjoyed her time as a nurse.

Courtney is preceded in death by her father, Gary Bleau and grandparents, Denver and Norma Blevins. Courtney is survived by her daughter, Savannah Bleau-Minchew of Tampa, Florida; her mother, Rebecca Bleau of New Bern, NC; brother, Ashley Bleau and wife Brooke, nieces Ashby Kate, & Bristol Bleau, all of Greenville, NC; sister, Tracey Bleau Neubeck and husband Matt, nephews Dylan, Luke and niece Cara Neudeck, all of New Bern, NC; and her aunt, Esther Patterson and uncle, William, cousins Will and Grant Patterson.

A private Memorial service is being held to remember Courtney's Life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

