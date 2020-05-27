Courtney Terrell Dixon died Friday, May 23, 2020 in New Bern.
A walk thru viewing will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at Oscar's Mortuary from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at New Bern Memorial Cemetery, 1110 Chelsea Rd followed by the interment.
Due to the Coronavirus it is strongly recommended that entities and individuals engaging in the exempted activity of a funeral follow the recommendations to promote social distancing to reduce transmission.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020