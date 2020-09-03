Craig Manuel Williams, 58, of 234 Loblolly Lane, Havelock, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

His service is 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the Frazier- Jones Cemetery, Abner-Jones Rd., Havelock. The service can be viewed on Oscars Mortuary Facebook page.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Frazier Williams, of the home; son, Craig Micah Williams; daughters, Desiree Elise Williams, Christina Carol Williams, Carrie Lynn Williams, all of the home; one grandchild; his mother, Carolyn W. Green, of Chicago, Ill.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.





