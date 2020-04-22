Curtis Levon Chapman Sr., 73. of 720 Biddle Road, Dover, died Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden. Burial will follow in Strickland Family Cemetery in Fort Barnwell.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, the governor has asked that all gatherings only have 50 people. Please check with the family to see if you are invited.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020