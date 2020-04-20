NEW BERN --- Curtis Ray Wagner, 80, of the Clarks community, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Becky Wagner.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cotten Funeral Home.
Due to current social distancing guidelines, the service will be private but friends are invited to view via livestream on the Cotten Funeral Home Facebook page at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020