Curtis Whitney
MAYSVILLE - Curtis Whitney, 63, died Oct. 27, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Society Cemetery, Maysville.
Survivors include wife, Roberta Hatchell Whitney of the home; children, Anthony Whitney, Linwood Hatchell, Jonathan Hatchell, Dorian Whitney, Cornella Peoples; mother, Edna Whitney of Hubert; brothers, Marvin Whitney, Marcus Whitney, Manuel Whitney, Donald Whitney, Dennis Whitney; and sisters, Margaret Burton, Monette Daniels, Virginia Partridge, Joyce Williams.
Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Morgan Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Home Inc
150 Williamsburg Pkwy
Jacksonville, NC 28546
(910) 347-9595
