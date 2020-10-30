Or Copy this URL to Share

MAYSVILLE - Curtis Whitney, 63, died Oct. 27, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Society Cemetery, Maysville.

Survivors include wife, Roberta Hatchell Whitney of the home; children, Anthony Whitney, Linwood Hatchell, Jonathan Hatchell, Dorian Whitney, Cornella Peoples; mother, Edna Whitney of Hubert; brothers, Marvin Whitney, Marcus Whitney, Manuel Whitney, Donald Whitney, Dennis Whitney; and sisters, Margaret Burton, Monette Daniels, Virginia Partridge, Joyce Williams.

Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Morgan Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



