Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family

Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family

Cynthia Ann "Cyndi" Wethington, 64, of the Spring Garden community, died on Monday, July 6, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Mandi Wethington Earehart, Terry Wethington Jr. and Galen Wethington; grandchildren, Hailey Stallings, Derek Earehart, Alex Wethington, and Clark Wethington; and one great grandchild.

Service will be private.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store