NEWPORT - Cynthia Diane Parmley Davis, 58, of 1172 Hibbs Road, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at UNC Hospital, Chapel Hill.
Viewing hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Her funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church, 189 Howard Blvd., Newport. The interment will follow at the Newport Community Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Clayton R. Davis Sr. of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019