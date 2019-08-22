Cynthia Daine (Parmley) Davis

Service Information
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC
28562
(252)-633-1156
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church
189 Howard Blvd.
Newport, NC
View Map
Obituary
NEWPORT - Cynthia Diane Parmley Davis, 58, of 1172 Hibbs Road, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at UNC Hospital, Chapel Hill.
Viewing hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Her funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church, 189 Howard Blvd., Newport. The interment will follow at the Newport Community Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Clayton R. Davis Sr. of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
