On November 2, 2020, Cynthia Freeman was called to her heavenly home.

Born Sally Jo Freeman on June 18, 1940 in Newport, NC to Charlie and Mae Belle (Small) Freeman, she spent the first seven years of her life in Mill Creek before moving to the Antioch community near New Bern. Mom hated the name Sally Jo and convinced her parents to let her change it to Cynthia Lee at just 10 years of age. Although he approved the change, Granddaddy never gave in and called her Sally Jo or Frog, his pet nickname for her for the rest of his life. I guess you could say that she came by her stubbornness honestly. Mom graduated from New Bern High School in 1958. Blessed with a terrific sense of humor and quick wit, our house was always filled with laughter, usually at somebody else's expense, but always with a smile.

Mom worked a variety of jobs during her lifetime. First as a bank teller in Washington, DC right after high school, with the CIA in California, church secretary in Virginia and a telephone operator at the hospital in New Bern before finally starting at Cherry Point in 1974. She served in many different capacities and earned many awards during her time there, retiring in 1993 as a Management Analyst. Sometime during her free time from raising a family and working a full-time job, she found the time to return to school and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Aviation Management from Southern Illinois University's Cherry Point Extension. She also dabbled in real estate and worked the registration desk at Craven Regional Medical Center.

Cynthia's passions included serving the Lord through music and song and her family. A lifelong musician, she learned to play the piano as a young girl and through the years she was able to add the organ, clarinet and accordion. Whether it was the high school marching band, a young group of girls singing gospel songs on radio station WHIT, or serving as a church musician off and on for nearly 70 years, she took it seriously and always did her best.

Cynthia's love of her family shown through to all. There wasn't anything she wouldn't do for her three children, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and all in her extended family. A huge void has been left with her passing that no one person will ever be able to fill. Cynthia was the proud mother of three children whom she loved greatly. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Teresa (Teri) Lee Ball Armstrong in 2008. To cherish her memory, she leaves her son Victor Ball, daughter Linda Jo Slaughter (Linwood), very special daughter-in-law Robin Ball, and sister Lyllis Hartley (James). She is survived by seven grandchildren (Allen Armstrong, Joanna Simpson, MacKenzie Armstrong (Savannah), Vincent Ball, Becky Ball, Amanda Smith and Elizabeth Wood) and ten great-grandchildren (Carson Barnes, Shayla and Caylieanna Armstrong, Aaliyah and Annaleigh Whitaker, Kayleigh and Cameron Simpson, Shawn, Jackson and Tysor McVey.

Mom wanted everyone to know that she loved the Lord and served Him the best she could. In addition, she loved her church family very much. She served nearly 20 years as church secretary/treasurer and deaconess. She played the organ at every service until her declining health kept her from doing so.

We want to thank 3HC, especially Christi, Donna, Vivian, Saless, Alyssa, and Shekinah. Mom told them stories, sang songs and witnessed to them for the Lord as long as she was physically able to do so. Mom was victorious in that she left the pulmonary fibrosis here and she now lives free from its limitations.

When her daughter told her that she was not ready for her to leave, Mom said, "My bags are packed and I'm ready to go"!

Funeral service will be officiated by Reverend Kenneth Dixon at the Bridgeton Pentecostal Holiness Church on Halfmoon Road, Friday, November 6, 2020. Visitation begins at 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral at 12:00 noon. The graveside service will follow at Bridgeton Cemetery.

Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.



