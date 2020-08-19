POLLOCKSVILLE – Ms. Cynthia "Cindy" Louise Hargett, 66, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. A lifetime resident of Pollocksville, Cynthia was a sweet caring woman who greeted everyone with a smile on her face. She was the daughter of Alfred A. Hargett, Sr. and Eleanor Cox Hargett. She made everyone happy with her sweet, gentle ways
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Ruth Hargett.
The family will gather from 5-7 PM, Friday, August 21 at Pollock-Best Funeral Home. Those wishing to offer condolences may visit www.pollockbest.com.
Memorials, in Cindy's's name may be made to your favorite charity
.
Cindy is survived by her brothers, Alfred A. Hargett Jr., of New Bern; and Richard M. Hargett II, and wife Kathy of Pollocksville. She also leaves behind her several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
