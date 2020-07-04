1/
Cynthia Mason Brown
Cynthia Mason Brown, 64, of New Bern died Monday, June 29, 2020.
Public viewing hours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at New Bern Memorial Cemetery followed by the interment.
She is survived by her husband, Sherwood Brown; daughter, Jackie Mason Horne; one sister, Sandra Evans; four brothers, Charles Mason, Ernest Mason,Donald Mason, Donnie Madden, all of New Bern; four grandchildren; 13 grandchildren.
Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.


Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
