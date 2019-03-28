TRENTON - Cynthia Waters Brower, 58, died on Friday, March 22, 2019, in Arlington, Va.
She is survived by her husband, Wilbur "Wil" Brower of the home; three brothers, Jerry Waters of Comfort, Esau Waters of Tampa, Fla. and David Lee Kinsey of Jacksonville; four sisters, Ellen Dixon, Frances Koonce, Julia Chadwick and Shelia Fonville, all of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be held in Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Northwest "A" FWB Association Conference Tabernacle, 1124 Ten Mile Fork Rd., Trenton. Interment will follow in Haiti Cemetery.
Arrangements are Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, Jacksonville.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019