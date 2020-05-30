Cynthia Wright Brown
Cynthia Wright Brown, 73, of Jacksonville, died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the UNC-Hospital in Chapel Hill.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, 150 Williamsburg Parkway, Jacksonville.
Funeral will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Julia A.M.E. Zion Church, 112 Kerr St., Jacksonville.
Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, Jacksonville.

Published in Sun Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
