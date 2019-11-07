Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dalton McCray Andrews Sr.. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Dalton McCray Andrews Sr. of New Bern, North Carolina, died Tuesday, November 6, 2019, at Craven Regional Medical Center. He was 94 years old.

Mr. Andrews retired from the US Army after 23 years with service in World War II and the Korean War. He retired from the Naval Aviation Depot, Cherry Point with 22 years of service. He valued his family and loved nothing more than spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the New Bern and Havelock and avid golfer until the age of 92. Mr. Andrews worked in his community as a baseball coach, Cub Master of Troop 67, Neuse River Basin Commander, New Bern Commander, steak cook and life member of the , DAV and NRA.

Mr. Andrews was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Vera Moore Andrews; and Vicki Rice Andrews and his son John Judson Andrews. He is survived by his three sons, Dalton McCray Andrews Jr., of Charleston, SC, David Paul Andrews of Charlotte, NC, and Joseph O'Neil Andrews of New Bern, NC; two daughters, Sandra Lee Andrews of Killeen, TX, and Debra Andrews Lancaster of New Bern, NC, twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and his beloved Jack Russell Terrier "Baby".

Funeral services will be Sunday, November 10th with visitation at 2 p.m. at Cotton Funeral Home and services at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Steve Willis officiating. Burial will be at New Bern Memorial Cemetery following the service with the Rev. Alan Woodard officiating.

The family will receive friends at the home of his daughter on Saturday evening from 5 to 7 p.m.

Arrangements made by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

Dalton McCray Andrews Sr. of New Bern, North Carolina, died Tuesday, November 6, 2019, at Craven Regional Medical Center. He was 94 years old.Mr. Andrews retired from the US Army after 23 years with service in World War II and the Korean War. He retired from the Naval Aviation Depot, Cherry Point with 22 years of service. He valued his family and loved nothing more than spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the New Bern and Havelock and avid golfer until the age of 92. Mr. Andrews worked in his community as a baseball coach, Cub Master of Troop 67, Neuse River Basin Commander, New Bern Commander, steak cook and life member of the , DAV and NRA.Mr. Andrews was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Vera Moore Andrews; and Vicki Rice Andrews and his son John Judson Andrews. He is survived by his three sons, Dalton McCray Andrews Jr., of Charleston, SC, David Paul Andrews of Charlotte, NC, and Joseph O'Neil Andrews of New Bern, NC; two daughters, Sandra Lee Andrews of Killeen, TX, and Debra Andrews Lancaster of New Bern, NC, twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and his beloved Jack Russell Terrier "Baby".Funeral services will be Sunday, November 10th with visitation at 2 p.m. at Cotton Funeral Home and services at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Steve Willis officiating. Burial will be at New Bern Memorial Cemetery following the service with the Rev. Alan Woodard officiating.The family will receive friends at the home of his daughter on Saturday evening from 5 to 7 p.m.Arrangements made by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Cotten Funeral Home New Bern , NC (252) 637-3181 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.