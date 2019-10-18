Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dana Brousard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dana (Bruce) Brousard passed away at home on October 16, 2019 with his grandson and daughter at his side.

Dana was born July 5, 1947, in Bay City, Texas to Donald and Doris Brousard (both deceased). He moved with his family to Aurora, NC in his late teens. He retired from PCS Phosphate in 2005 as Laboratory Shift Foreman and loved to regal stories of the hijinks he and "the boys at work" would get into. Bruce had many hobbies through the years. He grew immaculate rose gardens and enjoyed a yearly tomato growing contest between himself and his nephew Bubba. He loved making things and was an avid woodworker until his illness made it impossible for him to continue.

Bruce was predeceased by his wife, Beverly Brousard; step son, Kevin Foreman; sisters, Natalie Morton and Donalie Spain; and brother, Douglas Brousard.

He is survived by his daughter, Angela Brousard-Young and husband, Eric; his very special nephew, Kerry (Bubba) Brousard and wife, Tracy; his grandson, Matthew Brousard and girlfriend, Heaven; his granddaughter, Brandi Rowe; his brother, Donald Brousard, Jr.; many life long and dear friends; several nieces and nephews; and his loyal pal, Doofy the Dachshund.

Visitation will be held 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, October 20th, at Bryant Funeral Home

in Alliance. Funeral Services will be held at White Hill Free Will Baptist Church in Small at 5:00 pm, on Monday, October 21st. The family will receive guests any time at the home.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to White Hill Free Will Baptist Church, the Aurora Rescue Squad, or the Aurora Community Watch.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

