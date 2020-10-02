1/
Dana Burnham
New Bern - Dana Gerald Burnham, age 79, passed away September 25, 2020, after a short illness and battle with Alzheimer's.
Dana was born in Altoona, PA on April 16, 1941. He enlisted in the Navy and served aboard the USS Kittyhawk in Vietnam. From there, he earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the Lowell Technical Institute (now UMASS Lowell) and got his first engineering job at Wang Laboratories.
Moving to New Bern after the death of his wife, Charlene, Dana settled in with new friends. He quickly came to consider New Bern home. His many friends and neighbors will miss his constant presence in his favorite rocker on the porch as he listened to music or cheered on his beloved Red Sox.
One of eight children, Dana was predeceased by his wife, Charlene Burnham née Pena, and siblings, Judy Burnham, Hal Burnham, Noel Burnham, David Burnham and Jim Burnham. He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his sisters, Jane Finton née Burnham and Jean Burnham; sister-in-law, Nanci Burnham née McClory, nieces and nephews (David Finton, Daniel Finton, Dorotha Spencer née Burnham, Dennis Finton, Tami Finton, Heidi Burnham, Spencer Burnham and Justin Everman), and their children, as well as dear friends Trudi Baxter and Robert Lowe.
Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com.

Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5111
