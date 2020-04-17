Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dana Ray Rogers Sr.. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that Dana Ray Rogers Sr., age 66, of New Bern, returned to his heavenly home April 12, 2020 after a valiant battle with a brief illness. His devotion to his family along with his firm belief in God supported him during his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Dana is preceded in death by his father, Alfred Joseph Rogers II, of the U.S. Navy and his mother, Patricia Rogers Lane, a legal assistant. He is also preceded in death by his two sisters, Dawn Rogers and Carolyn Gillmore.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 44 years, Kathleen Rogers; his four children Andrea Roeller (Michael), Dana Ray Rogers Jr. (Alice), Patricia Montesano (Scooter), and Samuel Rogers (Alicia); his grandchildren Victoria Rogers, Samuel Rogers, and Gabriel Rogers; his brothers Alfred Joseph Rogers III (Lynne) and James Lane; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Howard Dednah (Ana), Philip Dednah, Lynne St. Louis (Mark), Samuel Sergio (Tiffaney), and Brenda Sergio; his close cousin David Tyner, and many other relatives and fur babies.

He was born in San Diego CA, graduated from Lakeland High School in Florida, and then joined the U.S. Marine Corps right out of high school. He absolutely loved being a Marine and did that for 20 years. He loved his country and continued to be a true American Patriot even after retirement. After the Marine Corps, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 20 years. Once he decided to retire completely, he began "working" as an avid golfer, which became his new occupation.

Dana enjoyed golfing 3 to 4 times a week with Pete, Bill, Ron, and the rest of his buddies from the Emerald Golf Club. He was part of a special group of golfers, which included 2 of his close friends, Don Hinton and Mike Polizzi, along with his brother Joe, and occasionally his sons and his younger brother Jimmy. They would take part in an annual golf trip to compete for the "Rogers Cup". Dana looked forward to this trip for the past 20 years and was "Champion" multiple times and was the current reigning champ.

He was a loving husband that would do anything that made his wife happy. Always quick to respond to any want or need and made sure she was his first priority. He loved going on his date nights of dinner and a movie, and they often spent Sunday afternoons watching whatever men's golf tournament was on TV. He was a conservative, kind, and gentle man. He was the strong silent type, but he was very clever and had a quick wit about him. He always had time for his family, was a great listener when you just wanted to talk, and you knew he was listening without judgment. After golf outings with his sons and sons-in-law, they would grab a drink at the clubhouse and often he wouldn't talk, but he would sit and just enjoy being in the moment with his family and friends.

He was a man of many hobbies to include fishing, gaming, DIY projects, and just watching movies with his family and boy did he love his popcorn! He was a man's man and took pride in his work in the yard or around the house doing repairs himself when he could. He had a sense of humor like no other and loved cutting up with his sons and sons-in-law while enjoying a cigar during our annual family reunions.

Dana was a great example of what a good husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend should be. He is loved by his wife, children, family, and friends and will be truly missed by all.

Celebration of Life memorial service arrangements are being made by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory. The Memorial Service is to be announced at a later date due to the Covid Pandemic.

To leave condolences to the Rogers family please go to

Memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 616 Broad St, New Bern, NC 28560.



