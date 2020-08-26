Daniel Bryan Ammons, 43, of New Bern passed away suddenly Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Greenville, South Carolina.

He worked for Cayton Plumbing for nearly 17 years. He enjoyed working and loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his fathers, James Harold Ammons and Larry Peele.

He is survived by his mother, Diane (Erbol) Mayo; brother, James Kevin (Connie) Ammons; sister, Wendy Kay Turk (Clyde Roberts); two nieces, Alyssa and Catelyn Ammons; two nephews, Michael Ammons and Bryce Roberts.

His service will be held 5:00 p.m., Friday, August 28th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Wanda Atkinson officiating.

The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requested memorial contributions be made to Bryant Funeral Home, PO Box 99, Alliance, NC 28509.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store