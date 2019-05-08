Daniel "Danny" Charlton McDaniel, loving husband, father and grandfather, 72, of New Bern, passed away May 7, 2019 at his home.
He is predeceased by his parents, Daniel Saul McDaniel and Edna Mae McDaniel; brother, David L. McDaniel; sisters; Carol Lane McDaniel and Betty Jo Smith. He proudly served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
Surviving is his wife, Gwen McDaniel; daughters, Leigh-Ann McDaniel Sullivan (Mike) and Ashley Layne McDaniel both of New Bern; brothers, Jimmy Ray McDaniel (Carol) of Kennesaw, Ga and Roland Fred McDaniel (Rita) of Wade, NC; sister, Shelba McDaniel Jones (Bob) of Lawrenceville, GA.; grandchildren, Jackson McDaniel Sullivan and Sophia May Sullivan.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at his residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 2900 Rock Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or by calling 844-739-0849.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the McDaniel family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019