NEW BERN - Daniel Kevin Leister, 73, died Nov. 11, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.

Services will be private.

Survivors include wife, Barbara; son, Jason Leister of Front Royal, Virginia; mother, Wanda Leister; and sister, Debra Wilks of Geneva, New York.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.



