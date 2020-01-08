Daniel Linwood Hill, 80, of the Pembroke Community passed on Friday, January 3, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center. Family and friends may express condolences at the residence of Sandra Hill Williams, 1905 Stimpson St. Viewing will be Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. His funeral service is at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Oscar's Memorial Chapel. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery. He is survived by seven sisters, Sandra Hill Williams of New Bern, Janice Williams of Savannah, GA, Linda Hill of West Palm Beach, FL, Gwendolyn Hill of Suisun, CA, Doris Peterson of Cleveland, OK, Annie White of Cleveland, OH and Bernice Jefferson of Federal Way, WA. Online condolences accepted at www.oscarsmortuary.com Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020