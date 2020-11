Or Copy this URL to Share

New Bern - Danita Lynn Hudson, 52, of New Bern died at CarolinaEast Medical Center on Thursday, November 12, 2020.



Danita is survived by her loving daughter Jordan Hudson of Wilson, NC, brother, John Kimmel, and sister, Debbie Gates Weaver.



A memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at Berean Community Church.



Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.

