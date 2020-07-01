Danzele Levon Boomer
Danzele Levon Boomer, 31, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern.
A walk thru public viewing is Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is 4 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at About My Father's Business grounds, 508 Kilmarnock Street.
He is survived by his son, Marvelous Boomer and daughter, Judaya Boomer, both of New Bern; his mother and step-father, Sharon Boomer Burden and Marcus Burden, New Bern; father, Eric Jennett, New Bern; sister, Latia Warren, New Bern; four brothers, Travon Boomer,, New Bern, Antoine Boomer, Texas, Quinn Simmons and Jarod Jennett, both of New Bern; maternal grandmother, Dorothea Boomer, New Bern.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.


Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
