Danzele Levon Boomer, 31, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern.

A walk thru public viewing is Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Oscar's Mortuary.

His service is 4 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at About My Father's Business grounds, 508 Kilmarnock Street.

He is survived by his son, Marvelous Boomer and daughter, Judaya Boomer, both of New Bern; his mother and step-father, Sharon Boomer Burden and Marcus Burden, New Bern; father, Eric Jennett, New Bern; sister, Latia Warren, New Bern; four brothers, Travon Boomer,, New Bern, Antoine Boomer, Texas, Quinn Simmons and Jarod Jennett, both of New Bern; maternal grandmother, Dorothea Boomer, New Bern.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.





