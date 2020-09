Or Copy this URL to Share

Darius Ramiro Phifer, 64, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center.

The family will have a private service.

He is survived by his daughters, Angela Gulledge, Winterville, Sirwanda Hall of Louisiana and Elizabeth Bryant, Havelock; one brother, Michael Jones, New Bern; one sister, Gloria Ann Sampson, New Bern; 10 grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



